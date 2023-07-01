BfDI (Germany) - 16-536/007

The use of Cloudflare violates Art. 44 DSGVO.

English Summary [ edit | edit source ]

he responsible party or processor used Cloudflare to secure the website for the Census2022.

The DPA believes that the transmission of data, in particular. - Date and time of access, - name of the requested file, - web page from which the file was requested, - access status {e.g. e.g. file transferred, file not found), - the web browser used and the operating system, - the lp address of the requesting device, - online identifiers (e.g. device identifiers, session lDs}. Unlawful and a violation of Art. 44 GDPR.

Further Resources [ edit | edit source ]

English Machine Translation of the Decision [ edit | edit source ]

The decision below is a machine translation of the German original. Please refer to the German original for more details.

